I would like to publicly commend Joe Manchin for standing up for democracy and for the citizens of Ukraine in their fight against Russian imperialism and terrorism.
We need more people in Washington to understand that Putin is the new Hitler and China is the new Japan. Putin’s quest for power will not be sated until he puts all of Europe under Russian domination. It is only a matter of time until China and North Korea quit rattling their sabers and take direct action on their nuclear threats.
We are seeing a return to the pacifist rhetoric of the 1930s, that we should not be interfering with events in Europe. But does anyone remember what happened on Dec. 7, 1941? We are seeing the stage being set for a repeat of the events of World War II, just with different flags and players. But this time, the targets will be in the continental United States rather than Hawaii.
America needs to wake up. The handwriting is on the wall, and the script for the play has already been produced nearly a century ago.
