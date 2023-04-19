The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I would like to publicly commend Joe Manchin for standing up for democracy and for the citizens of Ukraine in their fight against Russian imperialism and terrorism.

We need more people in Washington to understand that Putin is the new Hitler and China is the new Japan. Putin’s quest for power will not be sated until he puts all of Europe under Russian domination. It is only a matter of time until China and North Korea quit rattling their sabers and take direct action on their nuclear threats.

