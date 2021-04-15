Years ago my granddad worked for the West Virginia highway department. He mostly ran a grader cleaning ditches along secondary roads. Cleaning ditch lines is important. It lets the water drain into culverts and keeps it off the roads.
From Cyrus Creek Road to Milton, the ditch line is filled up with mud, rocks, leaves and tree limbs. I moved here in 2009, and I haven’t seen a grader cleaning a ditch line. It mostly sits at the Route 60 garage.
I know the ice storm was bad, but this area needs more highway employees to do the secondary road work.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington