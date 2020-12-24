I doubt the casual observer had even noticed the Stonewall Jackson statue situated in the shadows of the West Virginia state Capitol grounds until all variety of workers decided to inform the rest of us they were offended and demanded recourse.
If we resolve to place value on the continued study of history, we can learn from the mistakes of the past while still honoring the memory of those who contributed significantly to our history. History revisionists tend to view our past through black-and-white lenses when the truth is our history is much more complex and nuanced, for which 20/20 hindsight lenses provide little clarity or understanding.
One hopes the Capitol Building Commission and the state Legislature view the pro-slavery and Confederate statuary issue as the steep and slippery slope it has become. I do not wish to someday refer to my 1974 undergraduate degree as having been conferred by “The University of West Virginia, Southern Campus at Huntington.”
Steve Flesher
Huntington