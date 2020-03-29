After being inside for many weeks, I have had many thoughts to share with other senior citizens.
Having lived through World War II and rationing stamps, I wonder when for our esteemed president (using the term loosely) and our governor, the idea will pop into their minds.
I want to thank Dish Network for being with us. They have given several channels we do not get — old movies that are really welcome after seeing some of the dumb shows we have to watch — or listen to weather or news that does nothing for morale.
I’m tired of empty shelves and happen to know three houses that have good supplies of toilet paper and canned goods. Now I have to remember I am a Christian and not pray for the cans to pop open or a bunch of mice invading their stash.
Joan Sharp
Barboursville