“Number of abortions in US falls to lowest level since 1973” — The Herald-Dispatch, Sept. 19.
Well gee whiz, aren’t we something? Only a mere 862,000 little bodies. Shucks, that is only 2,361.5 per day. The leading cause of death in the United States. Is that something to be boasting about?
Fred Friar
Lavalette
Help power plants recover CO2
If we capture CO2 from burning coal and gas, we can keep using coal and gas. If we don’t capture CO2 these power plants will be closed, one way or another. The climate strikes show that people are pushing harder and harder to limit CO2.
Capturing CO2 lets power plants survive, but it costs $50-$150 per ton, raising electricity prices 30%-100%. People don’t want that and can’t pay that.
Congress has a proposal, HR 763, to pay money to each family, $3,000 per year for a family of four, to cover their extra costs when power plants capture CO2.
Power plants which capture CO2 will pay nothing extra. Those that don’t will pay $55/ton on their CO2, and this fee provides $3,000 to families. The program phases in over five years, so there’s time to adjust, and payments rise more after that to encourage more carbon capture.
CO2 that’s not captured is what’s making floods, tornadoes and heat waves worse, so that deserves to pay. No matter what happens, miners are already losing their jobs and deserve a good transition program, like the one at NewDay4.com. The fee can pay for that too.
$3,000 will be more than the price rises for most families, so the program gives people extra income.
Now is the time to ask Congress at Democracy.io to help families, miners, and power plants which capture CO2, by putting a fee on power plants which don’t capture it, under HR 763.
Paul Burke
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.