The new drug of America is the stimulus money. You see, the government money has the same effect that drugs have. It makes you lazy and can’t wait to get the next shot.
You see, the Democrats have hit the mother lode, so to speak. They have figured out we will pay people not to work. First it was the $600 each week. Then came the stimulus money, and now you can’t get people to work. So what do the Democrats do? They get Americans hooked on the stimulus money, giving a little bit more each time, then — bam! — stop it all together.
Yet the whole time the Democrats are giving away free money, they open the borders to illegals and they come in get the jobs that the Americans are getting paid not to do and stay home. So when the illegal comes over, gets the job and then the stimulus stops, the American can’t get a job because the illegals have them, sending the money back home while this great nation sinks into depression.
We have a president who would rather have an illegal fill a job than an American. This administration is not for “We The People.” It’s for themselves and themselves only.
They say there was no voter fraud but are now coming up with all kinds of it. This president is the the extension of the Obama agenda and nothing else.
At the end of time there is no description to the great nation we know as America. Why? It’s because we are letting this administration divide us, and a house divided cannot stand and will not stand on the road that it’s traveling down.
Wake up, people. Cry out to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in our sorrow and torment. Pray we will turn back to Jesus Christ.
David Sneade
Huntington