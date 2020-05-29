My wife, Teresa, and I are voting for Dr. Ron Stollings for governor. Above all, he has the ability to work across party and state lines and to reach our nation’s leaders to get things done. We are confident his experience and legislative knowledge will boost the ability of small business owners and our employees to secure reasonably priced and beneficial health insurance.
For all of the risks we take in owning our own businesses, we do not have room for medical surprises and guesswork in providing adequate health insurance coverage.
We see Dr. Stollings, who still sees patients in Boone County, as being the most qualified candidate to be our next governor. I encourage our neighbors, business leaders and all worker to join us in supporting Ron Stollings for governor.
John Ball
Barboursville