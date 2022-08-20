The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Voters hoped for a version of “The Apprentice” reality show when electing Donald Trump in 2016 as president. They banked on Trump applying the line “you’re fired” to government bureaucracy. Instead, we experienced a version of “The Sopranos” crime drama ending in the Capitol Hill insurrection.

Recent Republican candidates, such as J.D. Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, pledge allegiance to “the Donald.” These and other Apprentice-like candidates embrace conspiracy theories trying to refute Trump’s loss in 2020 presidential election. Inability to acknowledge facts, such as Biden’s presidential win, precludes meaningful debate on what best serves the people. Just as Trump won in 2016, don’t underestimate electability of Trump’s minions.

