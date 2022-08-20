Voters hoped for a version of “The Apprentice” reality show when electing Donald Trump in 2016 as president. They banked on Trump applying the line “you’re fired” to government bureaucracy. Instead, we experienced a version of “The Sopranos” crime drama ending in the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Recent Republican candidates, such as J.D. Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, pledge allegiance to “the Donald.” These and other Apprentice-like candidates embrace conspiracy theories trying to refute Trump’s loss in 2020 presidential election. Inability to acknowledge facts, such as Biden’s presidential win, precludes meaningful debate on what best serves the people. Just as Trump won in 2016, don’t underestimate electability of Trump’s minions.
Nowadays civics classes don’t receive enough emphasis in our schools. Hence, time for a new voting requirement. Mandate voters and political candidates pass a citizenship test to qualify for participation in federal elections. Clearly, many politicians lack this knowledge. Immigrants must pass the test before becoming U.S. citizens. Why expect any less from those born here? To do otherwise constitutes hypocrisy.
Comedian Larry David questions voter rights in recent Super Bowl commercial. Dressed in colonial garb, he tries to kibosh democracy. Realizing the Founding Fathers intend to let everyone vote, he exclaims, “Even the stupid ones!” Then he grabs the Declaration of Independence.
There’s a germ of truth in Larry David’s parody. Denying citizens key information risks electing those that place themselves above the law. Many politicians employ emotional outrage to rationalize political positions. In doing so, they spawn voter discord. Avoid strife by separating fact from fiction. Equip citizens with tools necessary to ensure election of public officials that honor and respect the oath of office. Reject politicians endorsing “the Big Lie.” Heed former federal-judge Michael Luttig’s warning when he says, they represent a “clear and present danger to American democracy.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.