Enough! Yet another massacre, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with 19 students and 2 teachers dead and countless injured. Another community in mourning.
What will it take for Congress to act? Being naive, I thought that the horrific killings in Newtown (26 dead; mostly young children) back in 2012 would be the catalyst for fundamental changes in our national gun laws: a ban on assault weapons, just more stringent regulations on ,buying lethal weapons like more strict and lengthier background checks on buyers. Nothing happened, largely because of the influence of the NRA and GOP cowardice. The mantra “our Second Amendment rights,” ratified in 1791. An outdated amendment since we have now a police and an army and there is no need for a “well regulated militia.”
A random short list of recent massacres: Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 (9 dead); Orlando in 2016 (49 dead); Parkland in 2018 (17 dead); Pittsburgh in 2018 (11 dead); El Paso in 2019 (23 dead); Buffalo this year (10 dead); and now in Uvalde.
All the assassins, white males, all troubled and with guns. To remedy this scourge in our land, much has to be addressed. Greater access to psychological counseling and regulating hate platforms on websites. Most immediate, the most common denominator, to pass federal laws on firearms. Hunting weapons are one thing; assault weapons (and other rapid-fire arms) another. One is used to enjoy a sport; the other, only used to kill people. In both cases, a protracted check on the buyer, for days or weeks, should not be a problem.
I had a shotgun as a teenager, a beautiful Spanish piece, for hunting back in England, and It took months to get a license. It was confiscated by U.S. Customs when I emigrated. Our Congress can do the same, and more.
