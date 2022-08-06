The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The ongoing flooding catastrophe in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while indeed heart-wrenching, comes as no surprise to people who for decades called for an end to mountaintop removal strip mining of coal in Central Appalachia.

Yes. These recent rains have been extreme, relentless and torrential. Unfortunately, climate change is a present phenomenon, which will only worsen unless we transition more quickly from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Logic and common sense informs us that flooding is exacerbated by removal of formerly forested mountains and the burial of valleys with millions of tons of coal mining debris and refuse. The lush landscape that helped absorb rainfall and decrease the flow of water has been destroyed by extreme mining.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you