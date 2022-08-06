The ongoing flooding catastrophe in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while indeed heart-wrenching, comes as no surprise to people who for decades called for an end to mountaintop removal strip mining of coal in Central Appalachia.
Yes. These recent rains have been extreme, relentless and torrential. Unfortunately, climate change is a present phenomenon, which will only worsen unless we transition more quickly from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Logic and common sense informs us that flooding is exacerbated by removal of formerly forested mountains and the burial of valleys with millions of tons of coal mining debris and refuse. The lush landscape that helped absorb rainfall and decrease the flow of water has been destroyed by extreme mining.
For more than two decades, activists and organizations have been calling for an end to mountaintop removal because flooding was one of the obvious major negative impacts, but neither the state nor federal government has acted to end this extreme and destructive extraction process. It’s still an ongoing issue.
In the meantime, perhaps coal companies who have made millions or even billions over the last twenty years or so profiting from mountaintop removal strip mining of coal should pony up to help pay for the devastating loss of lives, homes, and property instead of the taxpayers footing all the bill.
