I read with interest the article regarding a Marshall University Student Government Association senator and her proposed resolution to “ask” the Board of Governors to reconsider Brad Smith’s nomination for the presidency vacancy at MU.
I was Student Senate president back in 1980-81. While we did our best to listen to our constituency, there was very little we could do that carried any actual enforcement power. One of the things we did back in the day was review student misconduct. Even then, we could only recommend an opinion on expulsion or suspensions. It was, is and always will be up to the administration to levy actual reprimands or punishment for offenses committed by undergraduate students.
And so now we see a great example of a “woke” representative — exceling in their ability to criticize the powers that be, hoping to apply social media pressure to gain the desired outcome du jour. The senator would do well to realize the severe limitations of the SGA in these types of decisions. Absent some actual, provable stain on Mr. Smith’s character, he seems like a great hire for Marshall in these uncertain times.
Hopefully those conservative lawmakers in Washington, D.C., will protect this country from the woke mob. We have enough problems in the real world without attention-grabbing liberals running around with their wild allegations, demanding that their warped view of the world be forced on the rest of the American citizenry! Don’t tread on me, senator! Go Herd!
