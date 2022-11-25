I agreed with your editorial stating that new schools are a first step toward better learning. However, a vital second step should be lowering the class size by increasing the number of teachers and decreasing the teacher/student ratio. This is especially true after two years of school closings due to the pandemic. Children need more individualized attention both now and in the future.
Linda LeMaster
Huntington
Huntington must protect itself from any form of extremism
On Nov. 19, a group of white supremacists from Ohio descended upon Huntington, beginning at an intersection recently dedicated in honor of local civil rights leader Phil Carter before moving over to the Cabell County Courthouse. While in town, they spread antisemitic propaganda through fliers and stickers; directed people to their web channels, where this was shown to be an international operation; and heckled opponents on social media with antisemitic, transphobic and white supremacist rhetoric.
The city’s response later that day essentially amounted to “ignore it, and it’ll go away.” That has not been the case with the current breed of extremists. Ordinary people may ignore them and be fine, but every person they connect with and spread their venomous doctrine to is another person being poisoned against the community we have built here in Huntington: a community built upon inclusivity, open to all, standing in defiance of the bigotry that surrounds us.
Within 24 hours of the rally in Huntington, a drag brunch in Texas was descended upon by right-wing agitators, and, later, five were killed at a gay bar in Colorado. As disgusting as what we saw this weekend here was, there are worse forces chomping at the bit for an opening. As a community, we in Huntington must do all that we can to protect our people and defend against those that wish us harm.
Lenny Sundahl
Huntington
Speed limits not enforced near Marshall’s campus
How much do we care about public safety? In November 2021, a Marshall student, Maribeth Cox, was killed as she crossed 3rd Avenue at 18th Street. After this tragedy, there were responses by politicians and public safety officials who promised to make things better. A study was conducted, and remedies to improve the situation were to lower the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenues to 25 mph and enforce jaywalking violations.
Good idea; these will certainly help. The problem is that if they are not enforced by Marshall University Police and Huntington Police, many drivers will continue to drive fast and aggressively. I travel through the area at least twice each week and have never seen any enforcement. Additionally, in my humble opinion driving habits have not changed in these areas. I concede I am not there all the time, but it seems likely if there was much effort to enforce the limit, I would have seen it at least once.
On Nov. 16, I witnessed a near miss at the same intersection where Ms. Cox was killed. An SUV in the lane next to me blew through a red light as a group of students was crossing 3rd Avenue.
Data tell us traffic deaths are on the rise. Should this be a surprise? Many drivers ignore speed limits, tailgate and have many things in the car distracting them. With very little enforcement there is rarely a consequence for these actions.
Please don’t misunderstand, I am not blaming the police agencies. For many reasons, the number of officers in all agencies is inadequate, and their work is difficult and underappreciated. I am blaming the people sitting in the decision maker’s chair. Dedicate overtime dollars to fund active enforcement in these areas before there is another tragedy.
