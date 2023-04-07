There’s a populist political movement spreading throughout many of the world’s democratic countries. Thankfully it does not include a majority of American citizens.
The roots of the American version of this is composed of people with violent, extremist political views and who abhor anything that disagrees with their narrow perspectice of reality. Theirs is an anti-intellectual, anti-academic, anti-egalitarian and anti-democratic, distorted outlook, born of unfounded fears and petrified opinions. They lack the ability to exercise critical thinking. They become puppets to demagogues.
In many cases it may not be their fault. They simply do not know any better. This movement has developed into a kind of “collective stupidity.” This is not necessarily a lack of intelligence but a failure to use one’s cognitive abilities effectively. The danger lies in their power to vote and thus spread their destructive impulses.
One likely explanation for this phenomenon is a well-established concept in neuroscience known as the Dunning-Kruger effect. It explains some people’s tendency to significantly overestimate their intelligence, competence and knowledge. They also undervalue those qualities in others with opposing views. Put simply, they are too ignorant to know they are ignorant. It’s a lack of awareness of one’s own intellectual limits.
An example is people who possess no medical expertise who dispense dangerous medical advice to undiscriminating victims.
So what can be done? We must find compassionate ways to teach these people critical thinking skills and help them become more aware of their own ignorance. We must provide them with the skiils they need to search for more knowledge and to detect when they or others have exceeded their knowledge limits and level of competence. After all, we are all somewhat susceptible to the Dunning-Kruger effect to some degree.
