There’s a populist political movement spreading throughout many of the world’s democratic countries. Thankfully it does not include a majority of American citizens.

The roots of the American version of this is composed of people with violent, extremist political views and who abhor anything that disagrees with their narrow perspectice of reality. Theirs is an anti-intellectual, anti-academic, anti-egalitarian and anti-democratic, distorted outlook, born of unfounded fears and petrified opinions. They lack the ability to exercise critical thinking. They become puppets to demagogues.

