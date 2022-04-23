Our constitution enumerates roles and responsibilities for three branches of government. The Bill of Rights protects citizens from government’s overreach. The oath of office for government officials of each branch underscores their ethical obligations.
Congressional members’ oath proclaims to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The presidential oath promises service to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Supreme Court justices take two oaths. First, the judicial oath pledges to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich” by “faithfully and impartially discharging and performing “all duties incumbent” under the Constitution. Second, the constitutional oath for justices is that of congressional members. Federal employees also take this constitutional oath upon employment.
Urge legislative, executive and judicial branches of government to work together in accordance with their oath of office. Call out congressional dysfunctionality and the need to protect voter rights with federal law. Beware of those enamored with states’ rights. Recall that relegating voter rights to states in past gave us Jim Crow era. Behold the executive branch embodying political dominance challenging the law. Donald Trump ignores the constitution, overcomes two impeachments and still leads GOP in maintaining the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Heed David Kaplan’s “the most dangerous branch” message where the Supreme Court exempts itself from the code of conduct for U.S. judges as required of lower courts. Recent shadow docket ruling by the court encourages Texas’ vigilante justice in banning abortion.
Bertrand Russell notes that government sanctions rule of law when saying, “Government can easily exist without laws, but law cannot exist without government.” Champion government of, by and for the people. Demand equity in applying the law, honest debate, publicly funded elections, ranked choice voting, term limits for all three branches, and blind trusts for politicians and appointees. Codify voter rights with an unambiguous constitutional amendment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.