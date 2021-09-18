Being a retired Cabell teacher whose husband is a former professor at Marshall, I cannot and will never understand comments such as “My body, my choice” in reference to vaccinations that people take not just to protect “their” bodies but to prevent passing on the virus (not realizing) at family gatherings.
It isn’t just “my” body. The science studying this virus has presented facts on how to save, basically, our humanity (unlike the virus in 1918 which could not save millions of lives due to no vaccinations.) Read and view pictures from that virus. I studied this for months a few years ago. This virus has connections to that time.
To not understand the possibility of your being a virus carrier to your family is unbelievable. I assume you must be oblivious to the science presented by those who have made their careers in the pursuance of virus research.
I would willingly participate in a rally to support the scientific knowledge being presented to help save people’s lives!
