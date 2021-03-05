I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of West Virginia to address the need to expand access to medical cannabis. I am a retired police officer, and this has been a topic that has confused me for the entirety of my career.
Citizens of West Virginia do not have ease of access to medical cannabis. The legalization of medical cannabis law was signed into law on April 19, 2017. Dispensaries were to be operating by Jan. 1, 2020.
As of the writing of this letter, none have been opened due to difficulties in the limits of financing.
Bearing this in mind, allowing citizens, especially the elderly, to grow their own medical cannabis in their own homes would ease the burden on those citizens that this current state of affairs has created. They would have immediate access to a natural remedy for pain and nausea related to treatment of illnesses such as cancer and AIDS that plague our families and friends. They would not have to travel, those that can, to have access to this.
I would ask that you, as a progressive media outlet, help our friends and families lessen their pain by supporting home grow amendments to the existing law and by getting the word out to your readers to contact their legislators, urging senators and representatives to support improvements of access to medical cannabis, especially home grow.
Mark A. Tuzi
Morgantown
Former President Trump
has not been exonerated
A recent letter implied that the Mueller report exonerated Donald Trump.
It did not. I have read the entire report.
It listed numerous instances of obstruction of justice. Because Trump was a sitting president with legal immunity, Mueller did not request that he be charged with a crime. But seven of Trump’s associates were found guilty in courts of law. They were found guilty of collusion and obstruction of justice.
Don’t make Trump into a saint. He wasn’t one.
Leonard Deutsch
Huntington