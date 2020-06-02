Diane Mufson, in her May 21 Herald-Dispatch column, painted a positive picture of the Huntington area. She made the case for Huntington being an attractive place for people to relocate.
Our ballot includes the opportunity to help continue Ms. Mufson’s thesis. We will vote on excess levies that include a public health program, social services for senior citizens, fire protection and emergency services, and a transit service that serves workers, students, and those who do not own a car. We have enjoyed these services for many years because voters in the past have supported them. The levies are not new levies, but continuing levies.
The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area urges voters to vote for all of the levies. We want to continue making the Huntington area a desirable place to live.
Helen Gibbins
Huntington
Anarchists
must be stopped
I am watching the televised riots in Minneapolis. While I was appalled by the policeman’s brutality of the black man, I am equally appalled by the civil disorder of the citizens of Minneapolis.
Our president ordered the U.S. attorney general to quickly investigate the incident. As a result, the policeman has been charged with murder as a first step.
Still, the rioters are getting more out of control. These rioters seem determined to destroy their city and all authority. These rioters even attacked and burned the police station.
When the smoke settles and things get back to normal, the people in these burnt and destroyed neighborhoods, whose plight was not too good before these riots, are in a very dire situation. They have burnt and destroyed the businesses that they patronize to get their essentials for everyday living. Well, we all know that we, the taxpayers, will be called upon to rebuild the city and take care of the people who destroyed their own means of livelihood.
City officials too often tell the police to look the other way on minor crimes. This only encourages more serious crimes and causes disrespect for the police.
Peaceful protests are a great tradition and one of the foundations of our democracy. The innocent people of Minneapolis and the business owners are the ones who suffer terribly from these anarchists.
This violence must stop. When a protestor throws a brick through a business, for example, he must be arrested and handcuffed immediately. You must bring in enough police force to control and arrest all violators, even if you must bring in the National Guard. If the city and state officials can’t or won’t stop these anarchists, then the federal government must do it.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio