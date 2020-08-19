As a product of Cabell County’s public schools and the parent of a student who attends the same, I am hoping you will join me in voting for the Cabell County school bond on Saturday, Aug. 22.
This school bond is an investment, not only in our future, but it comes at a critical time in Cabell County’s history. As we continue to feel the economic effects of COVID-19, a $107 million influx of construction projects during the next 18 months will be a tremendous benefit to all of us, especially as many private companies and businesses wait to build or expand until we find ourselves in a more predictable economy, which will hopefully come sooner than later.
It is important to remember that this school bond is not a new tax, but rather a replacement for an existing school bond that is ending. Given the current state of interest rates, property owners in Cabell County should see no significant change in their tax bill from the passage of this new school bond and can be a part of this wise investment in our future.
With Cabell County being one of the more urban counties by West Virginia standards, our schools should be the shining example for the rest of the Mountain State and give our students, teachers and staff the appropriate physical infrastructure to succeed. These much-needed new and safer facilities will enhance student success and retention as we prepare our children and future generations for the jobs of tomorrow.
I hope you will join me on Saturday, Aug. 22, and vote for the Cabell County school bond. It is an important investment in our community and one that will pay dividends for generations to come.
Toney Stroud
Ona