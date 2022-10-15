What can one say about J.D. Vance that Donald Trump hasn’t already said? Vance claims he admires the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, but he doesn’t want to help them. He sounds like the Neville Chamberlains of the wacko right wing media enthralled to Trump. For years they’ve been glorifying Putin as a strong leader and a man among men. Donald Trump even called Putin a “genius” just before he launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Putin calls Ukrainians “Nazis,”, but it’s Putin who looks more like Hitler and Zelensky who looks more like Churchill.
Where would Ukraine be today if Trump was still in the White House? Standing next to a smirking Putin, he looked more like a lap dog than a president. It’s Putin who benefits most from the deep divisions in our nation largely created by Trump’s media minions and their ideological predecessors. Had Trump succeeded in permanently weakening NATO, as he seemed intent on doing, who would stand up for Ukraine now? If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, how long would Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia survive as free nations?
What would great Republicans like Everett Dirksen, Howard Baker and Barry Goldwater think of Trump and his hand-picked extremists? It was Ronald Reagan who memorably said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” It is J.D. Vance and his ilk who seem to be saying “Mr. Putin, build it back up again!”
Ohio can’t afford to put a Putin puppet in the U.S. Senate. If you value freedom in Ukraine and protecting democracy and constitutional law at home, please vote for Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate.
