Ecosystem survival hinges on keystone species. Keystone species range from fierce predators to unassuming plants. Without them, ecosystems aren’t sustainable.
In 1969, Robert Treat Paine III promotes keystone species concept. Gray wolf elimination from Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem results in overgrazing by elk. Elk devour most willow and conifer tree shoots, thereby removing beavers’ food source. Without beaver ecosystem engineers, erosion occurs along with disappearance of habitat friendly to fish, birds, insects and amphibians.
Wolves upon reintroduction moderate elk populations. Thus, riparian ecosystem of Yellowstone recovers within a few years.
The gray wolf connotes “survival of the fittest.” Yet, Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods interpret Charles Darwin as “survival of the friendliest.” They proclaim rather than “eat or be eaten” that Darwin implies life’s most successful survival strategy to be friendliness and/or cooperation.
Today’s canine represents friendly descendants of wolves. Attraction to humans and domestication changes their behavior and makeup. Human-canine bond forms an inseparable connection that helps both species.
Before Victorian age, all dogs appear nearly same. Afterward with human-directed breeding, 450 dog breeds exist. Present-day dogs represent most abundant and widely dispersed carnivore on Earth.
Humans as a species leverage friendliness in interpersonal relations through millennia. Scientists claim 300,000 years ago at least nine human species walked Earth. Now only Homo sapiens remains.
Tools and culture help Homo sapiens harvest a wider range of animals and plants to feed larger populations. It yields strategic advantage in numbers. According to Hare and Woods, “As humans became friendlier, we were able to make the shift from living in small bands of ten to fifteen individuals like Neanderthals to living in larger groups of a hundred or more.” Echoes from yesteryear endure with Neanderthal DNA in modern humans at around 1% to 2% for peoples of European or Asian descent.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.