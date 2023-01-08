The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ecosystem survival hinges on keystone species. Keystone species range from fierce predators to unassuming plants. Without them, ecosystems aren’t sustainable.

In 1969, Robert Treat Paine III promotes keystone species concept. Gray wolf elimination from Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem results in overgrazing by elk. Elk devour most willow and conifer tree shoots, thereby removing beavers’ food source. Without beaver ecosystem engineers, erosion occurs along with disappearance of habitat friendly to fish, birds, insects and amphibians.

