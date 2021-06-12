The news on all forms of media continues to dwell on the origin of the opioid crisis in Huntington and the surrounding area. However, little attention is being paid to the continuum of this crisis with the trend of treatment centers opening that are capitalizing on the lucrative business associated with the situation. Addiction is a medical condition recognized by the American Medical Association, and treatment must be a medical one.
If you have cancer, you don’t seek a physician who has or has had cancer; you want one who has the medical knowledge to treat or cure you. While a cancer patient or an addict may benefit from joining a group of people with whom they share a similar journey, there is a difference between a support group and treatment.
Before seeking treatment at any addiction treatment center, do you homework. Call the city or county where the business is located and determine who owns it. You are entitled to this public information. Research the owners’ names on the internet and see if they have been charged with violating the Substance Abuse Act or have been cited for fraud in the Medicaid or Medicare programs. Some of these predators move from state to state undetected until cited in the new state. The primary mission of those who exploit this terrible disease is to keep patients on controlled substances and become extremely wealthy in the process. Those suffering from addiction need and deserve credible treatment.
Carole Boster
Huntington