President Trump had immigration seekers from Central America, Mexico, and elsewhere under control with his new wall and agreements with the Mexican president to use Mexican troops to keep the caravans from the U. S. border and keep the illegal aliens in Mexico until the U. S. could give them an immigration hearing.
After the recent election, the Democrats are in control of all three branches of the government. The Democrats campaigned on open borders, providing medical care to illegals, coronavirus money, and much more — you name it. The people from Central America have gotten the message: “Our borders are open. Come to the U. S. and we will take care of you.”
My heart goes out to the people wanting to come to our country. Most of these people just want a job and a chance for a good, safe life and freedom from tyranny. However, our own citizens are hurting. With the coronavirus raging, too many of our citizens can’t find work or don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if they will have rent money. Even in normal times, instead of spending billions of dollars on illegal aliens, we should spend it on our citizens to make their lives better.
United States of America first!
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio