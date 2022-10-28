I think the Cabell County Commission does a good job. However, I think it should not be political. I think it should be like the school board, which is nonpartisan. We might need more than three to represent different areas of Cabell County, like the school board.
I see in the paper sometimes where the commissioners split along party lines. We don’t need this. We need three or more commissioners that will work together for what is best for Cabell County.
Roger Vance
Ona
Politicians should try doing their jobs instead of stunts
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida recently pulled one of the basest publicity stunts I’ve seen in my lifetime.
The governor orchestrated a heart-tugging convoy passage over the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway. This happy little photo bomb was designed to use Hurricane Ian’s devastation to assist his 2024 political ambitions.
The bucket truck convoy was supposed to take place hours later, but, surprisingly, took place at the exact moment he was bragging about his super-human Sanibel rescue operation at a press conference podium that featured a live view of the causeway in the background.
Time will only tell if the stunt measures up to Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech on national television, or Donald Trump’s waiving a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Yes sir, political power mongers try really hard to impress the people. A better idea might be to actually implement the people’s wishes.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Bailey would bring experience to county commission seat
To witness our town grow to its potential and prosper, we have a chance to vote for someone who is well-known and liked and who puts his effort of duty every day to better our community. Someone with experience in the office of county commissioner. Yes, we are lucky to have someone who knows how to get things done and who to get help from. Wisdom comes with experience and hard work. That person is Bob Bailey. He is for the seniors who built our beautiful town. So make the right decision and vote for Bob Bailey to help finish what has been started. It would be well worth our future.
Brenda Spivey
Huntington
Utilities use the excuse of COVID-19 to raise their rates
Natural gas prices are going up this winter. Gas drilling has been cut back. Natural gas companies, water and sewer have seen an opportunity to raise prices and use the excuse of COVID-19.
Joe Manchin knows hide-in-the-basement Joe Biden has caused all of these problems in the USA and around the world.
Now North Korea sees his weakness, firing missiles across Japan. Wake up!
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Homeless population keeps
increasing in downtown
When is Huntington going to recognize and do something about the ever-increasing homeless population that has taken up residence in the 600 block of 4th Avenue?
For several years those of us who regularly visit or work at the Cabell County Courthouse have witnessed the endless parade of the zombie-like disenfranchised plodding up and down the 700 block and farther east with what appears to be their entire earthly belongings loosely gathered in either a worn suitcase, plastic bags and/or a shopping cart that appears as a relic of the Big Bear grocery days.
I was recently confronted by a 40ish dishoveled male who boldly knocked on my vehicle window and in the process startled me. He appeared to be in much physical pain, strung out, clutching his plastic bags as he could barely manage to remain upright to walk.
This sad state of humanity in decline is playing out within a mere two blocks of City Hall, right under the collective noses of City Council and the Mayor’s office. The street-relegated disenfranchised citizens who may find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time and may fall prey to aggressive panhandling tactics deserve answers and solutions.
