I think the Cabell County Commission does a good job. However, I think it should not be political. I think it should be like the school board, which is nonpartisan. We might need more than three to represent different areas of Cabell County, like the school board.

I see in the paper sometimes where the commissioners split along party lines. We don’t need this. We need three or more commissioners that will work together for what is best for Cabell County.

