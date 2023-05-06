The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The teacher education department at Ohio University Southern would like to invite community members to join us in publicly thanking area educators for their commitment and dedication to students over the past year.

As part of Ohio University’s Patton College of Education, we are grateful for the experiences, expertise, and wisdom that professional educators share with our teacher candidates. On a daily, weekly and semesterly basis, our students benefit from the guidance, mentoring and advice that professional educators offer — in their classrooms, with their own students, every day. Their willingness to help shape a new generation of educators gives our clinical students and interns the opportunity to share in the day-to-day challenges and successes of serving professionals.

