Our legislature is doing it again. They have increased the amount of money that they will give to charter schools for each student enrolled. If there is an old school that is vacant, the charter school can apply for it and be given use of it for free. If the charter school doesn’t offer a sport, then the charter student will be allowed to play on public school teams. Public schools will be losing funding since their funding is based on student enrollment.
The Legislature is making charter schools very attractive by giving them the same extracurricular activities that are in the public schools and at the expense of the public schools. It doesn’t seem fair that public school sports teams will use public school money to provide activities for charter school students. They plan to take money from the public school system due to decreased enrollment, give it to private charter schools, and after depleting the financing of public schools, use public school money to finance charter school sports.
I really have to wonder if the legislators have a financial investments in charter schools. They are certainly making it more difficult for public schools to survive.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.