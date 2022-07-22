Why is Novak Djovkovic, one of the world’s greatest tennis players, being barred from coming to the USA to play in the US Open?
What, he hasn’t had his vaccines?
How many illegal immigrants are coming to the USA every hour, every day with no treatments of any kind? Joe Biden, is there no end to your stupidity?
Bill Turner
Wellington, Fla.
Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction sent by China
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants fentanyl to be declared a weapon of mass destruction, which should have been done by our federal government. Enough fentanyl has been coming into our country across our southern border to kill every person in this country three times over because the drug cartels are in control of our border and not our government.
The Biden administration says our border is closed, but facts are that it is wide open. The fentanyl is being sent to the cartels from China and is killing our people ages 18 to 45 — almost 100,000 last year. People caught selling it should be sentenced to death or at least life in prison without parole.
We should declare war on the cartels and send our military to destroy them and also warn China to stop shipping it or expect drastic consequences. This is definitely a weapon of mass destruction sent here by China.
It’s time to stop the illegal drugs coming in.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
