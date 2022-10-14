The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While the U.S. Constitution provides for term limits for the president and minimum age restrictions for our federally elected officials, it does not set forth limitations for maximum age service limits. To impose term limits for Congress and maximum age limits would likely require constitutional amendment that could face and perhaps fail to survive challenge in the federal court system.

On the state level, in West Virginia some municipalities have adopted term limits. Barboursville serves as a fairly recent example having chosen to amend its charter a few years ago. Huntington has a term limit for mayoral service. With exception of gubernatorial service, on the state and on the county level such limits on terms do not exist. Nor are there maximum age restrictions.

