While the U.S. Constitution provides for term limits for the president and minimum age restrictions for our federally elected officials, it does not set forth limitations for maximum age service limits. To impose term limits for Congress and maximum age limits would likely require constitutional amendment that could face and perhaps fail to survive challenge in the federal court system.
On the state level, in West Virginia some municipalities have adopted term limits. Barboursville serves as a fairly recent example having chosen to amend its charter a few years ago. Huntington has a term limit for mayoral service. With exception of gubernatorial service, on the state and on the county level such limits on terms do not exist. Nor are there maximum age restrictions.
As voters, we should ask ourselves whether term and age limits are in citizens’ best interests. Two four-year terms is the limit for our governor and for some mayors throughout the state. Our state legislators face no such restrictions. Nor do our county commissioners, who serve a six-year term, or our circuit judges and magistrates. Are we comfortable with the prospect and possibility of having a second-term 85-year-old U.S. president, House and Senate leaders in that age group? With a failing health octogenarian or nonagenarian in the Governor’s Mansion, seated in the state Legislature, serving our cities, towns and counties?
Because such polarizing issues of term limits and age restrictions are not likely going to be emphasized or addressed either federally or at the state level anytime soon, I suggest the power to attract and effect change, state or federal, if the common perception is that some change is needed, begins at the ballot box.
Steve Flesher
Huntington
Internal effort to destroy
our country is working
Who is in charge of destroying our country? Whoever it is is succeeding.
They are throwing money away as fast as they can to bankrupt us. They are ruining our military with their woke agenda, causing patriots to leave it. They are teaching our children to believe our country is bad, so why would young people enlist to protect a bad country?
They have caused our runaway inflation on purpose by trying to eliminate fossil fuels before they have adequate green energy of low enough cost to replace it. They have done nothing but alienate our friends and help our enemies. They abandoned a great base near China and thousands of our citizens to the Tailban and in Afghanistan and 13 dead soldiers unnecessarily. They are flooding our country with illegal immigrants and causing thousands of deaths because of all the fentanyl coming in from China brought in by drug cartels unabated, also flooding our classrooms with students that can’t speak English, affecting our children’s time for instructions.
They lie about everything and call all who disagree with them as racist, Nazi or domestic terrorists because we voted for a nonpolitician for president. We are God-fearing, family-loving, hardworking, middle class patriotic Americans who are not racist, Nazi or domestic terrorists who believe that you are trying to destroy this country and turn us into a socialist communistic type of government and only the ruling class and elitists will be in charge and the rest of us will be serfs to provide for them.
God save the USA!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
Fact check: Cats kill more birds than wind turbines
I have a small correction to a recent letter saying that wind turbines kill millions of birds each year. Actually, it is slightly over half a million birds killed by wind turbines. Cell towers kill 4 million to 5 million, and cats kill 2.4 billion birds each year. More birds are killed by flying into windows than are killed by wind turbines.
Everyone is welcome to his or her own opinion, but please don’t mistake the facts. Also, if fossil fuels were favored as equally as green energy, we wouldn’t be seeing many of them! Fossil fuels heavily outweigh green fuels at this point.
