In the debates over the COVID-19 virus, it appears to me that the wrong people are being penalized, which increases the unvaccinated citizens’ resolve to remain firm in refusing the vaccine.
Scientific analysis of the vaccine’s effect is clear. It prevents the virus from infecting most of the people. In the rare few who do get the COVID-19, it is not serious. Only around 50% of the U.S. population is vaccinated. With the new delta variant, which is more communicable, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated. If we had achieved herd immunity, instead of new outbreaks we would be ending the scourge.
A recent writer to the “Voice of the People” said that President Biden’s edict that healthcare workers at veterans’ hospitals must be vaccinated or fired was wrong because these patriotic workers would lose their livelihood. These workers need to be vaccinated to protect the millions of veterans who come to them for health care without worrying about getting the COVID-19.
The Biden administration keeps changing the rules and regulations pertaining to COVID-19. People will not get vaccinated because of Biden’s hypocrisy. Example: Canada has their border closed in cooperation with the U.S. because of the COVID-19 virus. The U.S.-Mexico border is open to the world with people coming from over 40 countries. Our government transports them all across America. Even the known COVID-19 infected aren’t quarantined. They mostly roam free, spreading the COVID-19.
To get the people vaccinated voluntarily, Biden needs to do two things: Let the vaccinated lead normal lives and make the unvaccinated have periodic COVID-19 tests to lead normal lives. If Biden and the CDC start being honest with our citizens, there will be enough getting the vaccine to create herd immunity and thus rid this country of this pandemic.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.