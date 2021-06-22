In recent national news, it was reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will build its own border wall without help from the federal government. Texas will also start arresting any illegal aliens who cross its borders and will imprison the same. He also sent a plea to all states for assistance, asking for any available law enforcement officers to help with arrests and jailing.
At least someone is trying to end the border crossings by fighting the do-nothing Biden administration on this problem. Yippee-ki-yay!
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio