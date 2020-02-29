I read your news article on the lawsuits between girl runners and boys who “identify” as female, over allowing the boys to compete in girls races. Definite mixed feelings on this situation: I truly support the girls/women who say that the boys have an advantage over them, resulting in some girls being bumped from possible scholarships and awards for their efforts, which otherwise would be winning or even setting records.
If anyone looks at the runners, you can see a difference. Men and women have different bone structures in the hips and pelvic areas, different musculature — style of running is different. So I am greatly inclined to say, what does the genetic structure say, male or female? It makes no difference how you dress or surgical alterations, your chromosomes do not change.
But now, jumping to the other side of the argument: Is this not what women’s rights activists have been suing and protesting, demanding for years? We have been told so often that women are totally interchangeable with men, that they can do any job exactly the same, with equal capability. So now, this argument is being brought back, that since you are exactly the same, there should be no problem with genetic males running in competition with females.
Sorry, ladies, you can’t have the rules apply only when they benefit you. Personally, I am very happy that there is a difference!
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.