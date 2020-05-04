Having practiced my profession as a pharmacist for over 55 years, I have witnessed many exciting changes and innovations. Most of all, I have seen the increased perception of the general public that recognizes pharmacists as frontline medical personnel.
Never have I been prouder of my profession and my fellow colleagues as during the COVID-19 epidemic. Pharmacists, their technicians and employees have faced the unseen enemy with passion, caring and resolve. Every day they have been on the front lines, possibly exposing themselves, then their families, to this virus. They have been courageous beyond measure, and we should recognize and applaud their efforts.
Due to my age and a recent medical issue I missed working for four weeks. It was not easy staying home, but it was the right decision for me and my family.
My sincere thank you to those that went to work every day.
I have been blessed to be a pharmacist, and I thank God for those who have joined this wonderful profession.
I ask you as customers and patients to please extend a “thank you” to your pharmacists, your technicians and the employees of the pharmacy where you shop. I know it has been an ordeal for many, and your acknowledgment of their caring would mean so much to each and every one of them.
Frank Degidio
Huntington