On Jan. 21 I took advantage of President Trump’s miracle. I received my coronavirus vaccine shot.

I would like to thank the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, and the health staff at the vaccine site. My appointment was at 10 a.m. I arrived 15 minutes early, and I had my shot at 10:05 a.m. The vaccine clinic was at a gymnasium with 10 vaccine stations. Everything was timely and efficient. I would encourage everyone to get their vaccine shot when their turn comes.

Also, I want to thank President Trump for making it possible for me to get the vaccine. When President Trump said that he would have a COVID-19 vaccine ready before this year, the experts and politicians said he was playing politics and that it would be a miracle to have a vaccine ready by January 2021. Thanks, President Trump, for the miracle vaccine.

William Huron

Chesapeake, Ohio

