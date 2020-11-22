Essential reporting in volatile times.

Shout out to the Barboursville Police Department: On Wednesday Nov. 11, I was involved in a serious automobile accident at the Target intersection. A driver ran a red light and I could not avoid hitting him, which in turn caused another vehicle to be involved.

All of my airbags deployed and left me a little dazed and confused. Barboursville police arrived quickly to the scene of the accident. The officers were very professional and courteous.

After wrapping up their investigation, one of the officers was kind enough to bring me home. I managed to leave an important item in his patrol car without realizing it, thinking that I had misplaced it in my home. After searching for this particular item for a week unsuccessfully, in a desperate last attempt, I called the Barboursville Police and spoke with a kind lady who checked with the officer and I was told that the officer had my item in his possession. The next day, another officer was kind enough to bring the item to my home.

The police motto is “To Protect and to Serve.” But in my opinion, Barboursville police went far beyond their normal duties. To Patrolman Charles Seay, the kindness you showed me that morning will always be remembered and much appreciated.

May God bless the Barboursville Police Department. Police Lives Matter!

David Dean

Huntington

