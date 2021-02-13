The recent death of Henry (Hank) Aaron got me thinking back to 1965. While on a family vacation to Illinois, my uncle to me to my first Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee to see a Braves game. Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Lew Burdette, etc., vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves won the game 9-1.
For a few moments, I was able to forget my family history of heart trouble, cancer, meningitis and now Alzheimers. I was once again that 11-year-old from Letart, West Virginia, chasing Hank Aaron for an autograph.
RIP, Hank Aaron. Thank you for the memory.
Buck Roush
Point Pleasant, W.Va.