The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The recent death of Henry (Hank) Aaron got me thinking back to 1965. While on a family vacation to Illinois, my uncle to me to my first Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee to see a Braves game. Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Lew Burdette, etc., vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves won the game 9-1.

For a few moments, I was able to forget my family history of heart trouble, cancer, meningitis and now Alzheimers. I was once again that 11-year-old from Letart, West Virginia, chasing Hank Aaron for an autograph.

RIP, Hank Aaron. Thank you for the memory.

Buck Roush

Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.