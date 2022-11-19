The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Scientists report that reading to children stimulates brain activity and development. While that sounds good, it’s even better to see it in person. And that’s what happened Nov. 15 when United Way of the River Cities and more than 200 volunteers read in third-grade classrooms in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County, Ohio.

Read Across the River Cities — sponsored the Alcon Foundation, Huntington Foundation, Weisberg Foundation, Marathon Petroleum and a host of parents and community members — was the largest volunteer engagement event ever hosted by United Way of the River Cities. And it was a great success because of those volunteers from all throughout the region gave an hour of their time to read the first two chapters of Charlotte’s Web and then distribute copies of the book to each of the more than 2,500 children spread across those five counties.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you