I would like to take the opportunity to thank the voters of Westmoreland and Huntington for casting their vote for me for council at large.
In these recent times of economic and political upheaval, thank you for being a good citizen and voting. It’s our only means of change, and we must proudly embrace it, as you did.
In November, the general election is held and you have the opportunity to vote for two of the four candidates for council at large. I am asking you, as an intelligent and caring voter, to pay close attention to the experience and qualifications of each one.
I am asking for your vote to that I might have the opportunity to move this city forward, with many years of knowledge from past experience and fresh new ideas, inspired by my conversations with you, the forward-thinking voters, on what they would like to see happen in our beautiful city.
If elected, I will donate my pay to the Cabell County Community Services Organization to assist with their programs of Meals on Wheels and in-home assistance for the elderly and disabled. I am chairman of the board of directors and have been a member for 20 years. I am also open to any organization that needs help with their programs also. Our goal is to work together to make individuals happy, healthy and able to receive all the care they need.
My personal goal is to make Huntington stronger and a more beautiful place to live and work, and my door is always open to you.
Bob Bailey
Huntington