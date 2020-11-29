Thank you, voters of
Westmoreland, Huntington
I would like to thank the voters of Westmoreland and Huntington for casting your vote for me for City Council at large. I received thousands of votes from Democrats and Republicans who want me to use my experience to work with the mayor and council to keep our fine city moving forward, which I plan to do.
As I promised you, I will never vote to raise taxes, as I believe in working in your budget. I will not take a paycheck but will contribute it to Cabell County Community Services Organization to feed the senior citizens.
Again, I say thank you for voting and electing me. My door will always be open to you. Please stay well in this pandemic, and let’s all say a prayer for our friends and family to stay well.
Bob Bailey
Huntington