I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Cabell County in passing all of the levies on the ballot this past Tuesday. All of these levies provide funding for vital services. It is heartwarming to know that our citizens promote these services, even in these financially unstable times. We could not do it without your support! I am especially thankful that the EMS levy received such support. We will not let you down. We will continue to provide our citizens with the quality emergency medical services that they deserve. Thank you again!

A. Gordon Merry, III

Director, Cabell County EMS

Huntington

