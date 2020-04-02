I would like to say “thank you” to all the people working during this crisis for risking their health to keep the food supply going and all the first responders who are keeping us as safe while risking their health. I hope and pray that everyone is practicing self-distancing and staying safe and healthy.
Thank you.
Donna Weekley
Ona
Watch out for
virus in snowbirds
It is that time of year that all our friends that are snowbirds are on their way back from Florida and other southern havens for the winter. Look out! Here comes the second wave of the coronavirus.
Who is checking them? Are they staying in for a couple of weeks? Who have they been with? Are they coming over to see you? We all love them, but tell them to stay away for three weeks, for they are little seeds of coronavirus if they are infected.
I believe all over the East and Northeast a tsunami is on the way. Love them, but do not see them in person for a while. Most of them are 65 and older.
James Hunt
Chesapeake, Ohio