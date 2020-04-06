My family lives in Proctorville, Ohio. It is an ordinary place, but here you can find a few extraordinary people. Across the street from us live a sheriff’s deputy, a nurse and a firefighter. They put their lives on the line for us to protect us. Down the street is a Food Fair store and two miles from here is Kroger. Their employees don’t stay at home — they come to work so that we can buy food and supplies.
In normal times we take these people for granted, but times are no longer normal. We need to recognize the importance of their services and thank them. I have asked my husband to make the following poster to place on our car windows and in strategic places:
“Bear hugs will come to all first responders, care takers, and business staff. Thank you. God bless you all.”
Nellie, Nick and Raisin Staerker.”
Nellie Staerker
Proctorville, Ohio