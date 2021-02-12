You know? Back when Trump and his quislings were celebrating ridding our country of all those “undocumented immigrants,” we were warned that was a bad plan. Crops rotted in the fields for lack of workers. Farmers were desperate and lost billions of dollars. On top of that? Floods, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, also ruining crops. No worries there, though, huh?
But now? Trump supporters are crying and wailing at rising prices. And guess who they blame? You guessed it. An administration that has been in office less than a month. Guess we won’t be hearing, “Hey, just given Biden a chance” like we did for Trump’s first three years.
Shelly O’Brien
Huntington