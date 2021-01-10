In 1876, Samuel J. Tilden, a Democrat, gets the popular majority vote and 184 electoral votes to 163 for Rutherford B. Hayes, his Republican opponent. Not included, however, are Oregon, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. Tilden needs just one vote to win.
Hayes’ party refuses to concede because if he gets the electoral votes from all four states, he will win.
Federal troops are sent to the four states. Oregon’s total is faulty and the three
Southern states have sent in two sets of votes for each candidate. A congressional committee is formed to decide. Hayes won.
This is why some in Congress want to get rid of the electoral vote. Not because it’s wrong, but because it works.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington