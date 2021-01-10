Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 1876, Samuel J. Tilden, a Democrat, gets the popular majority vote and 184 electoral votes to 163 for Rutherford B. Hayes, his Republican opponent. Not included, however, are Oregon, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. Tilden needs just one vote to win.

Hayes’ party refuses to concede because if he gets the electoral votes from all four states, he will win.

Federal troops are sent to the four states. Oregon’s total is faulty and the three

Southern states have sent in two sets of votes for each candidate. A congressional committee is formed to decide. Hayes won.

This is why some in Congress want to get rid of the electoral vote. Not because it’s wrong, but because it works.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.