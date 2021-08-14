During a recent lengthy and monotonous automobile drive, I happened to listen on satellite radio the 1972 pop rock song “Black and White” recorded by the legendary band Three Dog Night.
I always liked this quirky, minor hit recorded by the once top-of-the-charts California band featuring three charismatic, long haired, bellbottom jeaned male lead singers, two of whom had served as backup singers on tour with Cher before the band was formed in the late 1960s.
As I listened with nostalgic joy and admiration, I couldn’t help but be drawn in by the simple but pure lyrics, the positive message of this catchy tune, recorded less than a decade following the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A sampling of the verses::
“The world is black, the world is white, it turns by day and then by night. A child is black, a child is white. The whole world looks upon the sight, a beautiful sight.
“And, now at last we plainly see we’ll have a chance at Liberty, LIBERTY!”
In these troubling and polarizing times where concerned parents are battling boards of education over Critical Race Theory curriculum, where claims of systemic racism, police brutality and white supremacy abound and where statistics of property crime, assault and murder are ever-rising in America’s largest cities, maybe all of us should consider to take a good, hard listen to the message delivered in the unlikely form of a catchy pop song of nearly 50 years ago.
