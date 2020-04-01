Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance removed from all schools, state and federal government because it offended others’ belief. You now have elected officials, both state and federal government, and nonbelievers now asking for prayers. Isn’t that ironic?
Linda Yates
Kenova
Don’t leave military equipment behind in Middle East
At last our military guys are coming home from another endless, unwinnable conflict in another country that in reality hates us and wants us out. As do we. So we “negotiate” an ending (a misnomer for sure). Politicians are slapping backs in Washington, and in Iran and Iraq; their generals are laughing at the Yankees. Why? Because Americans have foolish notions on how to win a war.
The Yanks really believe they will all kiss and make up! Do you? OK, so let’s say it does and we withdraw. As I understand, we will leave about 3,500 military guys there to secure our right to go back. Which begs the question: Are we also going to leave in place mountains of weapons and war equipment, some of which cost millions of dollars in hardware and technical support? The very people we have been fighting, no doubt, already have plans to take that equipment as soon as we are drawn down to a level they can wipe out in one day. They will get equipment that wouldn’t cost them a dime and would increase their ability to wage their next war with the U.S. on a near equal footing. We will be fighting our own war machines!
OK, why would we leave this equipment there? Well, the “staff” in Washington is going to decide it is “cheaper to leave it than ship it back.” Well, folks, it’s costly, but not nearly the same cost if that war equipment gets into the enemy’s hands. So, 3,500 of our soldiers will have a target on their backs while they spend days and nights guarding stored equipment. A possible answer to the problem? Sell this stuff to our NATO allies for pennies on the dollar, and they pick it up.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio