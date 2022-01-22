The so-called insurrection at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not an insurrection, because insurrectionists are normally armed with deadly weapons and use them, which did not happen. The only person murdered was an unarmed female veteran by an armed guard who had an itchy finger and who needs to be held accountable for the shooting.
There was a major “insurrection” that started on Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn in as our president. He immediately by executive order started to shut down our energy independence, which was the start of runaway inflation. He opened our southern border to the drug cartels and invited people from all over the world to walk in unvetted, which has allowed both a record number of drug overdose deaths this year and around 2 million immigrants shipped in the middle of the night to all over our country with no notification to local governments. His administration has mishandled everything that they have touched, including COVID, the economy, Afghanistan and especially foreign policy, because every one knows now that they cannot depend on us. We are not respected by our friends or foes.
There needs to be a major change in our leadership at the top, and the Democrats need to lead the way because they have been in charge while all of this mismanagement has gone on. They have done nothing to solve any of our serious problems.
