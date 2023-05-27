Instead of congratulating the graduates of HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) Howard University for their outstanding achievements and delivering a message of hope for future prosperity, success and accomplishment, President Biden instead seized upon the opportunity in his May 13 commencement address to remind the matriculated Class of 2023 in the sternest of terms the greatest domestic terror threat to America remains “White supremacy” (which, as we all know is Democratic code for Donald Trump).
How about the mind-numbing regularity of mass casualty gun violence? How about the ever-increasing crime in American cities, for which few are prosecuted? How about the erosion of U.S. sovereignty and security — the result of decades of having no sensible or workable border policy? And, lest we forget, how about the bully pulpit racebaiters among whom our “healer in chief” president serves as one of the most persistent voices? Do these plagues not rate so much as an honorable mention?
