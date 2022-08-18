Reading letters in your Aug. 6 edition, I am not sure whether to be amused or irate with the letter claiming that “the United States is not a Christian nation...” then playing the woke “white racist minority” card. The first statement is verifiably a lie; the second is ridiculously divisive. But to address the claim that we are not a Christian nation, how about a few quotes from those “founding fathers” whom the writer claims but does not quote:
George Washington: “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the invisible hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States.” (1789)
Thomas Jefferson: “I shall need too, the favor of that Being in whose hands we are ... and to whose goodness I ask you to join in supplication to me.” (1805)
John Hancock and John Adams: “We recognize no sovereign but God and no king but Jesus!”
John Adams: “The general principles upon which the Fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity. Those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God.”
Then, we can look to prior court decisions — not just the recent ones as lamented by many, but historic cases:
In The Church of The Holy Trinity vs. United States (1892), Justice David Josiah Brewer stated that the United States was a “Christian Nation” and further stated: “This is a religious people. ... From the discovery of this continent to the present hour, there is a single voice making this affirmation.”
In Vidal vs. Girard’s Executors (1844), Justice Joseph Story ruling in favor of teaching Christian principles from the Bible in a city-run school, stated: “Why may not the Bible, and especially the New Testament, without note or comment be read and taught as a divine revelation?”
We could add many other examples from the speeches and writings of the founders of the United States, clearly showing that the very basis of our founding and primary orientation to individual freedom was taken from examples and principles of the Bible and most particularly the New Testament.
And finally, to give the totally spurious play on “white privilege” such consideration as it might be worth, I would ask what was the philosophy and teaching of that noted white supremacist, Dr. Martin Luther King? Seems to me that he was rather fixed on the idea that ALL Americans should live under the principles and guidance of a Christian life.
George D. McKinney
Teays, W.Va.
Search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort demands full disclosure
Regarding the Mar-a-Lago orchestrated FBI raid of Aug. 8, many American citizens including legal scholars want to know on what specific probable cause basis the search warrant was issued. The answer at a minimum requires making public the affidavit on which it was based.
The Justice Department is stalling. I suggest the immediate assignment of another Florida federal district court judge to decide whether there may be a legitimate basis on which to keep the affidavit sealed and to make an independent in camera determination whether as the government claims there may be an ongoing criminal investigation that could be comprised by releasing the affidavit now.
I suspect the truth is this unprecedented scorched-earth search may have been wholly politically motivated and authorized to attempt to subvert Donald Trump’s future as a presidential candidate.
The American voters deserve an answer prior to Nov. 8, 2022. Release the affidavit in unredacted form.
Steve Flesher
Huntington
Power is a disease that has
infected Washington, D.C.
I think Mr. Lincoln was the last great president we had — poor, humble beginnings to president through the Civil War. He loved his country and loved the people and was common-sense smart.
What do we have now? Liars, liars, liars. A banana republic, not America. Low-life scum, blind with power. Don’t talk about Russia or China. At least their citizens know what to expect. Americans are afraid to know the truth. Strong-arm tactics used by Fidel Castro, Stalin, Hitler — the FBI and the Justice Department are doing the same to the opposing party.
Power is a disease that can’t be cured. They love power, not America or its people. Stand up!
