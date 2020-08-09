There is something I have had heavily on my heart lately, and it is my hope that someone may read this and see the importance. I have stopped listening to all the news lately because every day all you hear is so much bad ... everywhere bad. I see people out and everyone seems so stressed — some are anxious, frightened, and concerned of what things will be.
It brings me the word that I really pray we would all take a moment to think about. Did you know the word “kindness” is linked to the word “mercy” and is mentioned in the Bible 300 times? Man has made many efforts in ruining what our God made so wonderful.
There are a lot of bad things going on right now, and not many of us can do anything to change them. But there is definitely one thing we can do: We can allow God to take care of us. He will never fail in any situation, no matter what that is. Also kindness. Showing someone kindness may make all the difference in the world. It may bring a smile to their day that has been riddled with trials, and concerns.
If we can show one person kindness and turn that person’s day in the right direction, we have done what we need to do. We need to get back to the basic plan that God has given. Our love and kindness to a world that is in so much hurt right now. That’s the only true answer we have right now. There is nothing else as certain as what God has promised.
Let us take time to reflect that to all of those who need one word of kindness and God’s compassion.
Our world will be a little better one day at a time. Nothing else matters.
Wendell Mays
Barboursville