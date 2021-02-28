The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Every few years the city spends a large sum of money on the arena. Why? It’s not going to make the building look better.

How about repairing the lights on the bridge coming out of Guyandotte? They have been out for years, since the bridge was repaired.

How about the right lane of 5th Avenue from 1st Street to 31st Street? This is in terrible condition and has been for years.

All over Huntington there are old worn-out plastic and metal signs on metal poles. Most have been there for years. If not being used, they need to come down.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

