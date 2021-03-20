The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A recent letter to the editor expressed trepidation at some things President Biden might do. Maybe the writer can find some reassurance, as I have, in some things the president will not do.

He will not place his (unqualified) family members into the White House.

He won’t fire people who disagree with him.

He won’t ignore science.

He will not put children in cages.

He will not mock handicapped people.

He won’t use the words “chumps” and “losers” to describe our fine servicemen.

He won’t call any dangerous crisis a “Republican hoax.”

He will not vilify the news media and cry “Fake News” at unflattering publicity.

He will not hold in higher esteem leaders of foreign governments over his own intelligence departments.

And he definitely will not incite an insurrection against the United States.

Carol Berry

South Point, Ohio

